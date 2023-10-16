TSPSC aspirants’s death: Cop suspended for alleged tampering of evidence

Inspector P Naresh of the Chikkadpally police station was suspended on Sunday, October 15 by Hyderabad police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya for allegedly failing to do his duties in the Pravalika death case.

The 23-year-old girl, an aspirant for Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), died by suicide on Friday evening in her hostel room in Ashok Nagar, core of the state capital of Hyderabad.

There was widespread outrage among the youth of the state over the death, and the opposition alleged that thousands of students had been negatively impacted by the TSPSC's repeated cancellation and postponement of exams following question paper leaks. The mishandling of examinations drove her to despair and suicide eventually, they claimed.

But the police refuted the charges, insisting that Pravalika died by suicide only because of her personal problems and that she had not appeared for any examinations.

Still, consequent on public outrage perhaps, the inspector has now been suspended, on charges of “tampering with the evidence,” a police officer informed TNM. “He checked the WhatsApp messages on her phone, but did not forward them to the Forensic team,” the police said.

Incidentally, M Venkateshwarulu, Deputy Commissioner of Police(Central Zone) held a press meet on Saturday, when he said that according to the Whatsapp chats as also the letters found in her room, it was clear that Pravalika had been involved in a relationship with a youth named Shivaram, who allegedly deceived her and became engaged to another girl.

The police department's contentions were reiterated by Minister K Tarakrama Rao (KTR) in a TV debate on TV9.

He stated, "The police have established that Pravalika did not appear for any examinations.The cause was discovered as a failure of relationship. Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao is being unfairly blamed by the opposition parties. They are politicising her death. The deceased's family will suffer badly, not the opposition, if police are compelled to release the chats tomorrow.”

Several opposition leaders and students condemned KTR for spreading false information and sought to repudiate the government’s claims by circulating examination hall tickets to show that Pravalika has indeed appeared for the TSPSC examinations.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726