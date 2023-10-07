Three Hyderabad cops booked for allegedly harassing Banjara Hills pub owner for bribe

Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked two police officers and a home guard attached to the Banjara Hills police station in Hyderabad for allegedly demanding bribes from a pub owner, and harassing him after he failed to meet their demand. Inspector M Narender, sub-inspector S Naveen Reddy and home guard Hari have been booked for criminal misconduct. They were allegedly harassing the management of Rock Club Sky Lounge by registering a false case.

According to ACB, Narender had demanded Rs 4.5 lakh as ‘mamool’ or bribe for a period of three months from Rock Club Sky Lounge for not harassing the pub management and for smooth running of the establishment. He later reduced the bribe amount to Rs 3 lakh. Home guard Hari also allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from Neela Rajeshwar Laxman Rao, Managing Partner, Rock Club Sky Lounge, making several WhatsApp calls to demand the bribe. When Laxman Rao refused to pay the bribe, the inspector allegedly started harassing him by registering a false case against him with the assistance of the sub-inspector.