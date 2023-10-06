Three appointees to Telangana government depts accused of criminal behaviour

The Telangana government has appointed four people as chairpersons to different government entities on Thursday, October 5. However, three out of four appointees have in the past, been accused of various charges including sexual harassment, land grabbing and criminal intimidation.

Ghanpur station MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi in the Agriculture and Cooperation Department. Rajaiah, who was also the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, was accused of sexual harassment by Janakipur gram panchayat sarpanch K Navya. She had alleged that Rajaiah had misbehaved with her at several public meetings.

After initially refuting the allegations and demanding an apology from Navya, Rajaiah visited the Sarpanch and “expressed regret in case he had accidentally hurt her.” Rajaiah was also denied an MLA ticket from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections. The appointment seems to be the BRS’ way of appeasing Rajaiah at a time when a few of its leaders are crossing over to the Congress.

BRS member Uppala Venkatesh was appointed as the vice chairman of Mission Bhagiratha, in the state’s Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department. Venkatesh was also the erstwhile Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) Chairman from Talakondapally mandal in Rangareddy District.

Venkatesh was accused in May 2022 of criminal trespass and land grabbing. According to the complaint given at the Talakondapally police station, Venkatesh and six others fudged the revenue records and registered the land to themselves.