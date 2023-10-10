‘Those who don’t chant Bharat Mata should be killed in encounter’: Telangana BJP MP

BJP MP and former president of the party’s Telangana unit Bandi Sanjay known for his inflammatory speeches against Muslims, made yet another communal statement on Tuesday, October 10, during the BJP’s election campaign in Adilabad. The Karimnagar MP said that if the BJP comes to power in Telangana, the group “which attacked Hindus in Bhainsa” would be beaten and chased down the streets.

The MP’s charged remarks are in clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct, which states that “there shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes…”