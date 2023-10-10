‘Those who don’t chant Bharat Mata should be killed in encounter’: Telangana BJP MP

BJP MP and former president of the party’s Telangana unit Bandi Sanjay known for his inflammatory speeches against Muslims, made yet another communal statement on Tuesday, October 10, during the BJP’s election campaign in Adilabad. The Karimnagar MP said that if the BJP comes to power in Telangana, the group “which attacked Hindus in Bhainsa” would be beaten and chased down the streets.
The MP’s charged remarks are in clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct, which states that “there shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes…”
Addressing the BJP gathering at the Jana Garjana Sabha, the Karimnagar MP said, “Modi’s rule must come in Telangana, so that those who attacked Hindu society and created destruction in Bhainsa, and the people from AIMIM who raped minors, are stripped and chased down the streets,” Bandi Sanjay said. He was referring to of in Bhainsa in Nirmal district, and of a minor in which two of the accused who were minors at the time of the incident are related to an AIMIM MLA. “Those who are hoisting Pakistan flags instead of chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai should be killed in encounters and buried in Pakistan,” Bandi Sanjay said.
Sanjay referred to Adilabad as an abode of Hindutva. Calling it “the land of Komaram Bheem who fought against Nizam oppression,” he said, “Amit Shah is today’s Sardar Patel who will oust the Nizam-like KCR.” He also questioned why KCR was not seen in public lately, speculating if he was pushing KTR forward as the chief ministerial candidate.
He also questioned the Telangana government’s decision to conduct the funeral of Mukarram Jah, the titular Nizam VIII of the erstwhile princely State of Hyderabad, with official honours. “Will you accept it if they conduct a funeral with state honours for someone born in Istanbul to some [random] person?” he asked. Mukarram Jah was born in France in 1933, and passed away in Istanbul, Turkey on January 14 this year.
Telangana will be going for polls on November 30.