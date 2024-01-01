The two faces of KCR: Revolutionary and Represser

Stifling dissent

The biggest disenchantment for people, however, was how KCR handled dissent and criticism. For a party that was formed as a sign of protest, that was sustained by protests, and came to power because of agitations, the TRS came down heavily on protests of any form. “KCR often said that now that the state has been formed there is no need for people to continue protests,” a former associate of KCR, now in TJAC, said.

“It was a government that emerged from a people’s movement and we had expected KCR to maintain some semblance of democracy, but he was not even accessible. Not even to those who participated in the movement. He did not even meet civil society members and human rights activists for any dialogue,” Professor PL Vishweshwar Rao, vice president of TJAC, alleged.

In February 2023, renowned balladeer Gummadi Vittal Rao, known as Gaddar, tried to meet KCR at the CM’s official residence, Pragathi Bhavan, but he was not allowed inside the gates. Gaddar was often called the voice of the Telangana movement and was a central figure of the cause for decades. Over the years, he had a falling out with KCR and when he wanted an appointment to give a memorandum to the CM, he was denied permission to enter the CMO though he waited for over three hours. “The watchman at the gate offered his chair to Gaddar to sit because he was 77 at the time and could not stand for too long. Gaddar waited hoping that eventually the message would reach KCR and maybe he will meet him at least for a couple of minutes, but when that did not happen he finally gave up and returned,” a friend of Gaddar told TNM. Gaddar passed away just a few months after this, in August 2023.

Even those who held important portfolios in KCR’s cabinet were not allowed access to him on many occasions. An insider narrated a story of how Eatala Rajender tried to meet KCR many times but was denied entry into Pragathi Bhavan. Between the months of January and March 2021, when the pandemic was raging, Eatala, who was the then health minister, had sought to meet the Chief Minister. But KCR, who had been upset at reports of Eatala planning a coup within the TRS, did not meet him. “Eatala requested the CMO to get KCR to meet him for at least 10 minutes so people get the impression that the health minister still enjoys the CM’s confidence but he was not given an audience,” the insider said.

Eatala was one of the senior leaders of the party who had come up from the Telangana movement and a Dalit leader too. In May 2021, he was sacked as minister and he later quit the party to join the BJP. His resignation necessitated a bye-election to his constituency of Huzurabad, which became a battle of prestige for him and KCR. The TRS government announced a welfare scheme to give Rs 10 lakh to one member of every Dalit family to become self-reliant. The Dalita Bandhu scheme was believed to be KCR’s step to retain Dalit voters and also counter Eatala in the bye-election.

Eatala was one of the last significant political leaders from the Telangana movement to leave the party.

The KCR government’s inclination to restrain and suppress dissent in any form, politically or ideologically, led to many points of confrontation with those who had fought for statehood. From banning protests in places like the Osmania University campus and Dharna Chowk, locations that had been synonymous with the struggle for Telangana, KCR’s reputation as an autocratic leader grew.

Although TJAC lost the sway it had, with Kodandaram no longer enjoying backing, the group continued to supplement the opposition voices which seemed timid in the state Assembly.

KCR then used Telangana Writers’ Forum, one of the groups that had been in existence for over a decade, as a proxy to retaliate against TJAC intellectually. But it did not manage to serve its purpose.

“State machinery, including police and intelligence, was commonly used against us when we planned protests against KCR or his family,” Kodandaram alleged. “Our calls were tapped and a counter-action would be planned in advance. On other occasions, brutal police force, illegal detentions, and house arrests were used to ensure that we do not stage massive protests against the government,” he added. Kodandaram cites examples of how when KCR or his family members visited any district, TJAC members who were activists during the agitation would be detained a day in advance to avoid any protests.

Kodandaram also started his own political party, Telangana Jana Samithi, in 2018 but it did not make a dent electorally. Ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, Kodandaram announced his support for the Congress party, which went on to win the elections.

A journalist who has observed KCR for decades now said that he is a combination of two men who were instrumental in shaping the politics of Andhra Pradesh – Chandrababu Naidu and YS Rajashkehar Reddy. From Naidu, who was a mentor, KCR learnt how to manipulate both his party colleagues and voters. And from YSR, a political rival, KCR learnt how to grow politically, even if it meant estranging people close to him. And with the combination of both skill sets, KCR managed to come to power and hold on to it for almost a decade.

While KCR’s party has been voted out of power in Telangana, he continues to be a powerful figure in the state politics and with his national ambitions, he cannot be written off ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.