Ten months after Khadeer Khan’s custodial death, his wife meets Telangana CM Revanth

Ten months after Telangana resident Khadeer Khan was allegedly tortured in custody by Medak police officials leading to his death , his wife Siddeshwari met newly elected Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his first Praja Darbar meeting in Hyderabad on Friday, December 8. The Praja Darbar, or people’s court, was a promise made by the Congress that if elected to power, the Chief Minister would meet citizens once a week.

The Praja Darbar witnessed hundreds lining up outside the Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s residence that was earlier known as Pragathi Bhavan, from 10 am on Friday to meet the CM as well as Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and other senior leaders of the Congress to air their grievances.

“My husband was murdered brutally by police officials for no fault of his. It has been 10 months since his death and the previous government did nothing to help us. We were preventively detained when we tried to meet former CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR),” Siddeshwari told the media, adding that CM Revanth had vowed to help her.

“Even when he was the Opposition leader, he spoke to me on the phone and assured the Congress party’s support,” she said.

Khadeer was detained by the Medak Town police in a chain snatching case on January 29 this year and released on February 3 after verifying that he had no role in the theft. In a video statement that went viral, Khadeer had described in graphic detail the alleged custodial torture he was subjected to. “They hung me upside down for two hours and assaulted me. They beat me on my legs, hands… and all over my body. Now my hands and legs are not functioning,” he had said. At the time, Siddeshwari had said that Khadeer had suffered multiple fractures, dislocation of the spine, and renal trauma. Khadeer eventually died on February 16 while availing treatment at Hyderabd’s Gandhi Hospital.

The state government announced that the Praja Darbar would start functioning from December 7. Several help desks were set up at the CM’s residence to help people register their grievances before meeting the CM. The Congress had alleged before forming the government that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief KCR was inaccessible to the public with the gates of his residence perennially shut.