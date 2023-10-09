Telangana woman’s family alleges medical negligence at govt hospital led to stillbirth

The family of a woman in Telangana’s Siddipet district has alleged that she had a stillbirth due to medical negligence of the staff at the Dubbak Government Area Hospital. Navaneetha (22), who was nine months pregnant, was admitted to the hospital around 10 am on Saturday, October 7, after she began having labour pains. Her family has alleged that the staff nurse on duty performed the delivery without the duty doctor being present and that this led to a stillbirth. Dubbak police registered an FIR on October 8 based on a complaint from Navaneetha’s husband, Pochamina Swamy(27) under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and an investigation is underway.

In his complaint, Swamy alleged that Navaneetha was not attended to initially after she was admitted to the hospital. At around 11.30 pm on Saturday, the hospital staff informed the family that they were attempting a normal delivery as per the doctors' orders, he said. Around 11.50 pm, Swamy said the staff nurse requested his signature on a document before going ahead with the delivery. The nurse then informed Swamy that the baby had not survived.

Swamy alleged that the procedure was carried out by a staff nurse without the supervision of a doctor and that the duty doctor showed up only later. "The staff nurse advised us to take the patient to a different hospital at 11.50 pm when the foetus was starting to emerge. We refused because the closest hospital was an hour away, and the road was in poor condition. The nurse then said that she would deliver the baby herself, and forcibly pushed it out. When we questioned her, the staff nurse argued saying she had already suggested that we visit another hospital. We were in the hospital for so long, they could have informed us sooner,” Swamy said in a statement to the media. Swamy has demanded action against the hospital staff.

Dubbak Sub-Inspector V Gangaraju told TNM that the duty doctor was present at the hospital, but in the scans, the foetus was not found to be tangled in the umbilical cord, which was why the doctor advised a normal delivery. However, the foetus was discovered to be tangled at the time of delivery.

Swamy, however, alleged that the doctor did not arrive until after the procedure was completed. “We have registered an FIR. A medical committee will look into the matter and submit a report,” SI Nagaraju said.