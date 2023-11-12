Telangana turning out to be BJP's OBC politics laboratory

On October 27, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a rally in Suryapet, had announced that if BJP is voted to power in the state assembly polls, then the chief minister will be made from the OBC community. Attacking the Congress, the BJP said that the grand-old party, which has been raking up population based rights issue, gave tickets to only 23 people from the community of the total 114 candidates announced for the state assembly polls. The BJP said by giving only 20 per cent representation to OBCs which constitute 51 per cent of the state population, the grand-old party has "cheated" them.

After facing defeat in the Karnataka assembly polls, the BJP wants to win the Telangana Assembly polls at all costs and that's the reason it has started to woo the electorate based on their castes. The BJP is of the view that winning the Telangana Assembly polls can give an impetus to its "mission South" benefitting the party in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP is also of the view that even if the party secures more votes as compared to Congress in the Telangana Assembly poll, it would put a question mark on the grand-old party's existence in the state. Besides Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rights as per population saga will also end ,benefitting the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.