Telangana tribal man accuses former BRS Minister of land grabbing, case booked

Former Minister of Labour and Employment in Telangana and BRS legislator Chamakura Malla Reddy has been booked by the Cyberabad police for allegedly cheating members of a Lambada Scheduled Tribe (ST) family in Telangana’s Medchal Malkajgiri district. Malla Reddy, along with seven others, has been booked under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3(1)(g) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which deals with the offence of wrongfully dispossessing a member of a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe from their land or premises, or interfering with the enjoyment of their rights over any land.

The complainant Kethavath Bikshapathi (74) alleged that recently on November 3, Malla Reddy along with a few other people conned him and his family members into transferring nearly 47 acres of ancestral land which was registered under the complainant’s mother’s name.

Bikshapathi, a resident of Chegunta mandal’s Keshavaram village, alleged that the accused made him and six of his family members – who are all unlettered — sign documents giving up ownership of the land by false pretences.

He further alleged that the BRS MLA and his associates had colluded with the Muduchinthalpally tahsildar and paid each member of the family who signed the documents Rs 3 lakh.

“Malla Reddy paid us Rs 3 lakh each and cheated us. He and his associates also committed an atrocity on us by dispossessing us of our land,” the complainant told the police. Based on the complaint, a case was registered by the Shameerpet police on December 6, and came to light on December 13.