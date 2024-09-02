Telangana rains: CM Revanth Reddy to visit Khammam and oversee relief works

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inspect the flood-affected areas in Khammam on Monday, September 2 and monitor the relief measures. The decision was taken after conducting a review meeting at the Integrated Command Control Centre in Hyderabad. IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, DGP Jitender, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and senior officials from various departments participated in the meeting.

Khammam is one of the worst-affected districts in the state due to rains. Several villages and towns are submerged under water after water bodies breached. No casualties were reported. Due to the floods, the residents were left stranded on rooftops of their house.

The heavy inflow in Munneru river has led to flood-like situation in the areas near floodplains of the river.

Angry residents have been alleging that the government has not initiated any rescue efforts and left them stranded. They are demanding a permanent solution by constructing a retention wall along the Munneru river course to resolve the crisis.

Slamming the Revanth Reddy-led government for their alleged failure in handling the crisis, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) asked what were the Ministers from Khammam doing? The Telangana cabinet has three Ministers who are natives of Khammam – Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Rao, and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao.