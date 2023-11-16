Telangana polls: Vijayashanthi quits BJP, likely to join Congress

In yet another big blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just two weeks before the Telangana Assembly elections, veteran actor and National Executive member M Vijayashanthi resigned from the party on Wednesday, November 15. She is likely to join the Congress in a day or two.

Vijayashanthi, who was not actively participating in party activities for the last few months, sent her resignation to state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy. The former MP is likely to join the Congress on Friday in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. She is the fourth key leader to quit the BJP in less than a month. Former MPs Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and G Vivekanand and another leader Enugu Ravinder had quit the BJP. Rajagopal Reddy and Vivekanand joined the Congress.

It was in December 2020 that Vijayashanthi had returned to the BJP after 15 years. Popular as ‘Lady Amitabh’ for her action roles in Telugu films, Vijayashanthi had joined the BJP in 1997 and served as General Secretary of the party’s women’s wing. She quit the BJP in 2005 to float a separate outfit, Talli Telangana, to fight for separate statehood for Telangana. She later merged Talli Telangana with Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)) and was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Medak constituency in 2009.