Telangana polls: Revanth Reddy promises 24-hour free power supply to farmers

The issue of power continues to dominate election campaign in Telangana with state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday promising that if voted to power, Congress will ensure 24-hour free power supply to farmers.

Claiming that it was Congress which started supplying free power to farmers, Revanth Reddy gave a clear assurance that once voted to power in Telangana, Congress will provide 24-hour free power to farmers.

Revanth Reddy’s promise at an election rally in Wardhannapet constituency came amid the continuing attack by ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over his reported statement that farmers don’t need 24-hour power and that three-hour power supply will be sufficient.