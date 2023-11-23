Telangana polls: Mayawati hopeful of BSP coming to power in state

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Wednesday, November 22, expressed the hope that BSP will come to power in Telangana. Addressing the party's election rally in Suryapet, she appealed to people to bring BSP under the leadership of state president RS Praveen Kumar to power to fulfil the dreams of BR Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram.

She said that BSP was contesting the elections on its own. “We have not entered into an alliance with any party. This time the election result will be surprising,” she said. She appealed to people not to get misled by the false promises made by various parties.

Mayawati said the ruling and opposition parties made promises but mostly forgot them after getting elected and people no longer believed such promises. She said the BSP did not release its manifesto as it believed in action and not mere words.