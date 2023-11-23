Telangana polls: Mayawati hopeful of BSP coming to power in state

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Wednesday, November 22, expressed the hope that BSP will come to power in Telangana. Addressing the party's election rally in Suryapet, she appealed to people to bring BSP under the leadership of state president RS Praveen Kumar to power to fulfil the dreams of BR Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram.
She said that BSP was contesting the elections on its own. “We have not entered into an alliance with any party. This time the election result will be surprising,” she said. She appealed to people not to get misled by the false promises made by various parties.
Mayawati said the ruling and opposition parties made promises but mostly forgot them after getting elected and people no longer believed such promises. She said the BSP did not release its manifesto as it believed in action and not mere words.
She said that the BSP alone is fighting both the BJP and the Congress.
Saying that it was BSP alone, which was fighting both BJP and Congress, she slammed Telangana's ruling party BRS for failing to fulfil the promises made to people.
Condemning the attack on the BSP candidate in Suryapet, Vatte Jannayya, she said the state government which failed to enforce the law, has no right to remain in power. Mayawati said Dalits, tribals, other weaker sections, Muslims, other minorities, labourers and farmers in the country were facing numerous problems.
She alleged that some parties were conspiring to do away with the reservation enjoyed by SCs, STs and OBCs. She recalled that it was only after BSP's struggle that the government headed by VP Singh accepted the Mandal Commission recommendations.
Telangana state BSP president Praveen Kumar accused the BRS government of corruption, particularly in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project. He alleged that CM K Chandrashekar Rao and his family had amassed wealth worth Rs 1.20 lakh crore through the Kaleshwaram project. He said that the project was being built at an exorbitant cost and funds were being diverted to the BRS leaders.
Praveen Kumar also criticised the TRS government for failing to fulfil the aspirations of the martyrs who had laid down their lives for the Telangana movement. He said that the government had not done enough to improve the lives of the poor and marginalised.