Telangana polls: KCR receives notice from ECI for ‘provocative’ remarks

The Election Commission of India has issued an advisory on Friday, November 24 to K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), for his “derogatory” and “provocative” comments asking his supporters to resort to violence during his election campaign in Banswada Assembly constituency. The complaint was made by NSUI Telangana president Balmoori Venkat Narsing on November 4.

At a rally on October 30, KCR, who was reacting to the knife attack on BRS MP K Prabhakar Reddy said, “These idiots and useless people who cannot do any development are resorting to violence on us with knives. Don't we all have hands? Can’t we find a knife whether sharp or blunt,” he said. He warned that if attacks continue there will be repercussions.

Prabhakar Reddy is contesting from Dubbaka Assembly constituency. He underwent open laparotomy, and a portion of the intestine was removed through a 10 cm bowel resection. The accused in the case, Gatani Raju, is allegedly associated with the Congress party.

Following the complaint, the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, forwarded a factual report with the English version of the speech.

The ECI in its letter to KCR wrote, “You are hereby advised to follow the provisions of the MCC in letter and spirit…”

The ECI asked all political parties to maintain the Model Code of Conduct during their election campaign. “All the political parties, their leaders in all capacities and the contesting candidates to observe utmost restraint and decency in their election campaign speeches and set an example in the matter of maintaining high standards of conduct and behavior in election campaign.” the ECI said.