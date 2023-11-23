Telangana polls: Karnataka farmers stage anti-Congress protest in Hyderabad

Scores of farmers from Karnataka staged a protest in Hyderabad on Wednesday, November 22, against the Congress government in Karnataka, alleging that the party has not fulfilled its election promises. Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, the protestors gathered at Dharna Chowk, urged farmers in the state not to vote for the Congress. They pointed out that the party will fail to deliver promises if they come to power in Telangana, just like they did in Karnataka.

South India Farmers' Federation president Kotapati Narasimham Naidu said that members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) were in Hyderabad because they were unhappy with their Congress government failing to provide adequate, uninterrupted power supply as promised. The Karnataka Congress manifesto for 2023 had promised to increase the supply duration of 3 Phase electricity to the rural farmers to eight hours during the day time. After coming to power, the government said that it would provide five hours of uninterrupted power supply.

The Telangana Congress manifesto, on the other hand, has promised farmers uninterrupted free power for 24 hours. It has also promised annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers, including tenant farmers, Rs 12,000 for agricultural labourers, a bonus of Rs 500 for paddy per quintal, a “credible” crop insurance scheme, and procurement of all crops with additional bonus on Minimum Support Price (MSP).