Telangana polls: Hyderabad cops seize Rs 3.35 cr cash from hawala operators

Police in Hyderabad seized unaccounted cash of Rs 3.35 crore from hawala operators during vehicle checking on Tuesday, October 10, in view of next month's Telangana Assembly elections. The police apprehended four persons for illegal possession of the cash, which they were carrying in a Kia car.

The seizure was made when the sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force North Zone along with Banjara Hills police were conducting vehicle checking at TV9 Signal Junction, Road No. 3, Banjara Hills. Those arrested were identified as Chimpireddy Hanumantha Reddy, Bachala Prabhakar, Mandala Sriramulu Reddy, and Mandala Uday Kumar Reddy, all residents of Hyderabad or neighbouring Rangareddy district.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Joel Davis, Hanumantha Reddy disclosed that he, along with three others persons, used to collect hawala money and deliver it at various places in twin cities. For hawala transactions, they had opened an office in Aurora Colony, Banjara Hills a year ago.