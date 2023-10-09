Telangana polls: Does the Congress have a candidate for CM, asks KTR

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Ramarao (KTR)has said that the Congress party's standing in the state is so poor that Revanth Reddy, an accused in cash-for-vote scam in 2015, was chosen to lead the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). Speaking at a public gathering in the Bhupalpally district on Monday, October 9, KTR alleged that Revanth Reddy made deals for seats on the basis of cash.

He made these comments while attending an event for inauguration of development works in the district. The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been consistently attacking the Congress party, which appears to be emerging as its main rival in the state. Earlier, KTR had labelled opposition figures Kishan Reddy and Revanth Reddy as 'political pygmies' and alleged that they lacked the ‘stature to challenge KCR’, who went on a fast demanding separateTelangana state. Finance Minister T Harish Rao had also recently stated that it was only a matter of time before Revanth Reddy faced legal consequences in the cash-for-vote case.

Revanth Reddy was detained by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on May 31, 2015, while he was a TDP leader, for allegedly offering Elvis Stephenson, a nominated MLA, a Rs 50 lakh bribe in exchange for his support of a TDP candidate in Legislative Council elections. In exchange for his vote for the TDP, Stephenson claimed he was offered Rs 2 crore and a flight ticket to leave the country, or Rs 5 crore to abstain. A sting operation by the ACB resulted in the release of a video and telephone conversation with N Chandrababu Naidu, chief of TDP. Bail was later granted to all the accused.

On Monday, KTR stated that while Congress is requesting a second chance, the public should question them about their actions in Telangana while in power. “There will be problems in the state once more if Congress wins the election. The public can see what we accomplished in two terms. There are welfare programmes for Dalits, women, and farmers. Housing, electricity, and water are all provided,” said KTR.

KTR said the election is not just for electing MLAs, but also for choosing KCR as CM. “Does the Congress have a candidate for CM? A criminal who was apprehended with bags of cash will be made CM [by them],” he said.

Though Congress is yet to officially announce the party’s CM candidate, Revanth Reddy is likely to be their choice according to reports.

Hitting out at the national parties in the state - the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, KTR said, “All the decisions made for Telangana are made outside the state by the BJP and Congress. Congress in the state has to pass through Bangalore to go to New Delhi. But BRS takes decisions for the state from the state.”