Telangana polls: Denial of tickets trigger defections in BRS and Congress

With the Assembly elections drawing closer party defections have accelerated in Telangana. On Sunday, October 1, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kasireddy Narayan Reddy from Mahabubnagar district met Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Revanth Reddy. He has resigned from the party and is likely to join the Congress. The BRS, according to reports, had preferred incumbent MLA Jaipal Yadav for the Kalwakurthy Assembly seat, which made Narayan Reddy disgruntled. In another development, the District Congress Committee (DCC) president of Medak, Tirupati Reddy also resigned from the party.

Kasireddy Narayan Reddy had aspired a BRS ticket for the Kalwakurthy assembly in the 2018 Assembly election too but Jaipal Yadav was given preference. Though he expected a ticket this time, he was disappointed by the party which ignored his request. Medak DCC president Tirupati Reddy submitted his resignation after Mynampally Hanumath Rao,

BRS MLA from Malkajgiri, joined the grand old party on September 29. Reports said Congress has promised tickets to both father and son.

Hanumanth Rao had quit the BRS as the party leadership refused to give his son the Medak seat. Since his demand was not met, he eventually jumped ship. The BRS gave the Medak ticket to sitting MLA Padma Devender Reddy. This development however seems to have upset Tirupati Reddy. In a letter to the Congress leadership, he claimed that his party members were more inclined to support candidates who have higher financial resources than the popularity among the cadre.

On September 28, Kumbham Anil Kumar, the DCC president of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district who had defected to the BRS two months earlier, returned to the Congress. Revanth Reddy succeeded in winning him over by promising him a party ticket from the Bhongir Assembly seat. The state polls are slated to be held in December.

There was a spike in defections after the BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) announced the first list of 115 candidates on August 21 ahead of Assembly elections. The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are also gearing up to release their list of candidates soon.

Congress party leaders said that seat allocation and a first list will be out only after October 8. A BJP leader told TNM that their first list is expected to be out around October 5. Once the opposition parties both announce their candidates, more defections are likely to happen.