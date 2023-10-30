Telangana polls: CPI(M) threatens to call off alliance with Congress over seat-sharing

Miffed with the Congress for not holding up its end of the bargain, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI(M)) in Telangana is considering breaking off its proposed alliance with the party for the upcoming November 30 Assembly elections. The CPI(M) had given the Congress leadership five options to choose from and asked to be allocated two seats from among those. However, four have already been given to Congress candidates, due to which the CPI(M) is considering calling off its Congress alliance.

In the previous 2018 polls, the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) had also faced something similar, as the Congress ended up fielding candidates in seats allotted to the TJS, in spite of an alliance.

According to a senior CPI(M) leader, the five seats that the CPI(M) wanted the Congress to choose from are: Bhadrachalam (ST), Miryalguda, Madhira, Palair, and Husnabad. Of those, the Congress has re-nominated sitting Madhira MLA Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, allotted Podem Veeraiah for Bharachalam (ST), senior leader and ex-MP Ponnam Prabhakar for Husabad, and Palair is kept aside for ex-BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy who recently moved to the party. The only available option is Wyra, which is in the Khammam district.

“Ultimately, they told us to think of Wyra. We first said we wanted Bhadrachalam, which we have won many times in the past. Then Palair was also given to someone, and for Miryalaguda now, the Congress says it has someone as well. We cannot go with them if we don't have at least one of those options. To get in power, at least they should know how to accommodate others. We will work and help them in 60 seats for two seats,” said Narsingh Rao, senior CPI(M) leader from the state unit.

The CPI(M), in fact, has won in the Bhadrachalam (ST) constituency from 1978 to 2004. After losing it to the Congress in the 2009 Assembly polls, it won the seat once again in 2014, with CPI(M)’s Sunnam Rajaih being the only MLA from any left party to be elected to the state legislature. For the upcoming polls, the Communist Party of India (CPI) is also part of the proposed coalition with the Congress and has reportedly managed to work things out.

So far, the Congress has declared 100 candidates for the 119 Assembly seats, with all of its seniors or veteran leaders and other ex-BRS leaders like Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy getting the seats they wanted. Ex-Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who had quit the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year, also returned and has been given the ticket for Munugode.

Nasingh Rao also stated that the CPI(M) was offered one of the seats in the old city, which is a bastion of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which he said is not fair. The AIMIM has been winning the Charminar, Bahadurpura, Nampally, Malakpet, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, and Bahadurpura seats since 2009. “We will have a meeting and decide whether we should be with the Congress or not,” the CPI(M) leader told TNM.

In the 2018 state elections, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) won 88 out of 119 seats. The Congress had formed a grand alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and other organisations, but both could only win 19 and two seats respectively, while the Left parties drew a blank.