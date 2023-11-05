Telangana polls: CPI(M) announces candidates for 14 seats

The CPI(M) has released the first list of candidates for the Telangana Assembly elections. CPI(M) state secretary T. Veerabhadram on Sunday announced the names of candidates for 14 seats.

Veerabhadram himself will contest from Palair. Karam Pullaiah will contest from Bhadrachalam (ST), Pittala Arjun from Aswaraopet (ST), Paladugu Bhaskar from Madhira (SC), Bhukya Veerabhadram from Wyra (ST), Yerra Srikanth from Khammam and Macharla Bharathi from Sathupalli (SC).

All the seven seats are in undivided Khammam district. The CPI(M) has also fielded candidates from Miryalguda, Nakirekal (SC), Bhuvanagiri,Janagam, Ibrahimpatnam, Patancheru and Musheerabad.