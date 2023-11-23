Telangana polls: Congress shares alleged call recording of KTR, says he fears defeat

The Congress party on Wednesday, November 22, released a purported audio leak of Minister and BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR), claiming that the phone call reveals that KTR fears that he might lose from his constituency in the Assembly election. In the call recording, a voice resembling KTR’s is heard asking the party cadre to not believe in rumours of the BRS’ majority dwindling, and campaign effectively in Sircilla town with door-to-door visits.

The recording in KTR’s voice says, “A small request to everyone, we just have one week left for the campaign. This week I am requesting everyone–councilors, ward members, former councilors– to do a door-to-door campaign in Sircilla town. Ignore the rumours and claims made by buffoons. I am telling you repeatedly. I spoke to nearly 15 councilors. All of them are expressing concerns over the campaign in their neighbouring villages.”

“The talk of the majority declining by our own men is affecting the morale of others. Please do not do this. Our own party men are talking badly about the party and are promoting the rumours. Please stop this. The booth level cadre work in their respective booths.”