Telangana polls: Congress shares alleged call recording of KTR, says he fears defeat

The Congress party on Wednesday, November 22, released a purported audio leak of Minister and BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR), claiming that the phone call reveals that KTR fears that he might lose from his constituency in the Assembly election. In the call recording, a voice resembling KTR’s is heard asking the party cadre to not believe in rumours of the BRS’ majority dwindling, and campaign effectively in Sircilla town with door-to-door visits.
The recording in KTR’s voice says, “A small request to everyone, we just have one week left for the campaign. This week I am requesting everyone–councilors, ward members, former councilors– to do a door-to-door campaign in Sircilla town. Ignore the rumours and claims made by buffoons. I am telling you repeatedly. I spoke to nearly 15 councilors. All of them are expressing concerns over the campaign in their neighbouring villages.”
“The talk of the majority declining by our own men is affecting the morale of others. Please do not do this. Our own party men are talking badly about the party and are promoting the rumours. Please stop this. The booth level cadre work in their respective booths.”
In the alleged call recording, KTR is seen promising the cadre that he will visit Sircilla twice every week after the elections, and remain accessible unlike previously.
Sharing the alleged audio leak, Congress party said that the BRS cadre are afraid to campaign for KTR in his own constituency. “The situation is so dire that KTR has to call people and plead with them.”
KTR has been the legislator of Sircilla since 2009. In the constituency, which is dominated by the Padmashalis (weaving community), the BRS is reportedly facing discontent over not providing them a secure employment opportunity. The constituency has nearly 2.43 lakh weavers.
KTR won the election from Sircilla in 2009 for the first time against Mahender Reddy, an independent candidate, by a razor thin margin of 171 votes. He retained the seat in the subsequent elections. In the 2018 election, KTR won the seat against Congress candidate Mahender Reddy with a huge margin of over 89,000 votes.
In the present elections, KTR is being challenged by Congress candidate Mahender Reddy and BJP candidate Rani Rudrama Reddy.