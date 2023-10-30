Telangana polls: Congress chief Revanth Reddy likely to take on KCR from Kamareddy

The Congress in Telangana is reportedly planning to nominate state party chief A Revanth Reddy from the Kamareddy seat against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for the November 30 Assembly elections. His name is likely to feature in the party’s third list, as only 100 out of 119 candidate names have been announced. BRS is likely to accommodate four names from Left parties - the Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India-Marxist - which have decided to support the Congress for the upcoming polls.

“The party is planning to put Shabbir Ali’s name for the Nizamabad (urban) seat, but he does not want to do that, or at least he is not ready yet. He is currently negotiating internally since he will have to vacate his home seat of Kamareddy. If Revanth contests, then the media attention will also focus on them,” said a Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leader who did not want to be quoted. In the coming polls, Telangana Chief Minister KCR will be contesting from the Gajwel and Kamareddy seats. After shifting from the Siddipet seat to Gajwel in 2014, KCR won from the constituency twice. His rival from the Congress since 2014 has been Narsa Reddy.

Unlike other parties, KCR had announced the names of 115 candidates as early as August itself. He also surprised everyone with his nomination for the Kamareddy seat. Ex-Congress minister Shabbir Ali was hoping to wrest the seat from sitting MLA Gampa Govardhan. “Shabbir Ali has lost six elections and won twice in his career. He is also not a credible Muslim face among the community, which is why in spite of Nizamabad (urban) being a seat with sizable Muslim votes, about 25-30%, he is not sure to win. The party will soon declare its third list, and Revanth’s name for Kamareddy is almost certain,” the TPCC leader told TNM.

In the 2018 state elections, the BRS won 88 out of 119 seats, storming to power. The Congress and Telugu Desam party (TDP), which formed an alliance, managed to win only 19 and two seats each and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got just one seat.. Revanth Reddy had lost his seat by a margin of over 8000 votes to the BRS’s Patnam Narender Reddy. He later contested from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat in 2019 and won. This time the grand old party is only in talks with the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI()M], while the TDP is not contesting.

Congress first and second lists:

In its two lists released so far, all the senior leaders of the Congress, and even defectors who recently joined from the BRS were nominated. Among the 55 candidates in the first list were senior Bhatti Vikramarka, Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), Sampath Kumar, Sreedhar Babu, and Damodar Rajanarasimha, who will all contest from their constituencies, irrespective of whether who won or lost in the previous elections.

Moreover, in spite of the party’s Udaipur declaration which said that they would only allocate one ticket per family, former TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy and ex-BRS MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao were allocated two tickets each. Hanumanth Rao’s name was in KCR’s candidate list for the Malkajgiri seat, but he quit as his demand for another seat for his son Rohith Reddy from the Medak seat was not met. The Congress gave into his demand.

Senior leader Jana Reddy will also not be contesting in the elections and his son Jayaveer Kodur will be replacing him from the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency. The Congress lost the constituency in the 2021 bye-election, following the death of BRS MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah. This time, former Secunderabad MP Anjani Kumar Yadav will contest from the Musheerbad constituency. Amongst new joinees, Vemula Veeresham, Jupally Krishna Rao, Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, Prodduturi Vinay Kumar Reddy, Sunil Kumar Muthyala, Kolan Hanmanth Reddy, Kota Neelima, Saritha Thiruapathaiah and Kunchukulla Rajesh Reddy have been given tickets. Kota Neelima is a journalist who will contest from the Sananthnagar constituency.

In the party’s second list released on October Friday, October 27, the names included ex-Munugode Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who had recently joined the BJP, but returned back to the grand old party. He has been given the Munugode seat again, which he won in the 2018 polls. Similarly, ex-BRS MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy was given the Palair constituency, a seat speculated to be contested by YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila on a Congress ticket. But the deal never worked out and Srinivas Reddy will now be taking on Sharmila.

The Khammam seat from the Congress is being contested by Tummala Nageshwar Rao who quit BRS and joined the party in August 2023. Former cricketer and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin has been nominated from the Jubilee Hills seat, while late revolutionary poet Gaddar’s daughter GV Venella is the party’s candidate from Secunderabad Cantonment.