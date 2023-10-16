Telangana polls: Congress' candidate list triggers discontent among a few aspirants

The announcement of the first list of candidates by the Congress on Sunday, October 15, for the Telangana Assembly elections has triggered discontent in the party at a few places. Aspirants, who were denied tickets, have raised banners of revolt and threatened to quit the party.

R. Laxman Reddy, who was aspiring for a ticket from Uppal constituency, broke down at a press conference after the party fielded his rival Parameswar Reddy. He lashed out at state Congress President A. Revanth Reddy and said he would send his resignation to party leader Sonia Gandhi.

Another ticket aspirant from the same constituency, S. Somasekhar Reddy also trained guns on Revanth Reddy. He alleged that Revanth Reddy was working for the victory of the BRS candidate.