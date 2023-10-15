Telangana polls: Congress announces first list of 55 candidates

Significantly, senior leader Jana Reddy will not be contesting in the elections. Instead his son Jayaveer Kodur will be contesting from Nagarjuna Sagar constituency. Congress failed to win the constituency in the bye-election held in 2021, following the death of BRS MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah.

Former Secunderabad MP Anjani Kumar Yadav is set to contest from the Musheerbad constituency. In 2018, his son, Anil Kumar Yadav contested from Musheerabad and lost to BRS candidate Muta Gopal.

New joinees of the Congress party– Vemula Veeresham, Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao , Prodduturi Vinay Kumar Reddy, Kolan Hanmanth Reddy, Sunil Kumar Muthyala, Kota Neelima, Saritha Thiruapathaiah, Kunchukulla Rajesh Reddy have also been given tickets. Vemula Veeresham, and Kasireddy Narayana Reddy who joined the Congress after they received assurances about their preferred positions were also allotted tickets. Kota Neelima, a journalist, will contest from the Sananthnagar constituency.

Prodduturi Vinay Kumar Reddy was formerly a member of the BJP. He unsuccessfully contested from Armoor Constituency in 2018. He will be contesting from the same constituency.

Suspended BRS leader, Jupally Krishna Rao who shifted loyalties to the Congress party along with Ponguleti Srinivas secured the Kollapur ticket. Krishna Rao was left disgruntled after Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy, a former congress leader, joined BRS after he successfully contested against him in the 2018 assembly elections.

Sunil Kumar Mutyala, a former Bahujan Samaj Party leader contested from Balkonda constituency in 2018 and secured second position. He joined the Congress in July this year. Similarly, Saritha Thirupathaiah, a former BRS leader who joined Congress recently, will contest from Gadwal.

The Congress party has also preferred new joinee Kunchukulla Rajesh Reddy, son of BRS MLC Kunchukulla Damodar Reddy, over senior politician Nagam Janardahan Reddy and allocated Nagarkurnool ticket to him.

While the CPI, an ally of the Congress party, demanded the Bellampally seat, the Congress party allotted the seat to former Minister Gaddam Vinod Kumar.