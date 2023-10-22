Telangana polls: Cash, liquor, gold seizure cross Rs 300 crore

The seizure of cash, gold, liquor and other items in Telangana in the run up to next month’s assembly elections crossed Rs 300 crore on Saturday, October 21, officials said. Enforcement agencies have seized cash, gold and liquor worth over Rs 18 crore till Saturday morning. With this the total seizure since October 9 has gone up to Rs 307 crore, said to be a record in the country for such a short period.

During the entire poll process in 2018 elections in Telangana, the total seizure was cash and gold worth Rs.103 crore. The enforcement agencies had started the checking on October 9 when the model code of conduct came into force with the announcement of poll schedule by the Election Commission of India.

During the 24-hours period, more than Rs 9.69 crore cash was seized. The total cash seizure has now gone up to Rs 105.58 crore.