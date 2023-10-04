Telangana

Telangana polls: BSP announces first list with 20 candidates

Police officer-turned-politician RS Praveen Kumar will be contesting from Sirpur constituency.
Telangana BSP releases first list ahead of 2023 Assembly polls.
Telangana BSP releases first list ahead of 2023 Assembly polls.
Written by :
TNM Staff

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Telangana unit on Tuesday, October 3, announced its first list of 20 MLA nominees for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections for 2023. As previously announced, the state BSP chief RS Praveen Kumar will officially contest from Sirpur constituency. 

The party has announced a list of candidates for 20 constituencies which include Sirpur, Zahirabad, Peddapalli, Tandur, Devarakonda, Choppadandi, Palair, Nakrekal, Wyra, Dharmapuri, Wanaparthy, Manakondur, Kodad, Nagarkurnool, Khanapur, Andole, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Kothagudem and Jukkal. Among these constituencies eight of them are Scheduled Caste reserved constituencies, three are Scheduled Tribes constituencies and the remaining are unreserved constituencies. 

Announcing the first list of candidates, Praveen Kumar said that the BSP will establish a "Bahujan Rajya" (Bahujan rule), and the Telangana assembly elections were the first step towards it.

Mild chaos prevailed outside the party's office in Lakdikapul, shortly after the list was announced. Agitated leaders who were denied the tickets staged a sit-in protest outside the office, demanding "justice."

Telangana

Related Stories

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com