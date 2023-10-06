Telangana polls: BJP sets up 14 committees, JP Nadda to attend state council meet

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana has intensified its activities ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. After two public meetings by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week alone, BJP national president JP Nadda will participate in a Telangana state council meet to be held in Hyderabad on Friday, October 6.

Following PM Modi's visit to Telangana, where he pledged to fulfill a long-standing demand for the creation of a Turmeric Board and a Central Tribal University, the party appears to be trying hard to win public support. In his public meeting on October 3 at Nizamabad, Modi claimed that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) wanted to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, but that he refused.

The BJP state unit recently established 14 committees to streamline its campaign in Telangana. On Thursday, October 5, the Telangana BJP designated chairpersons and conveners in all the new committees, and ex-BJP Telangana president and Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay has been designated Chairman of the Public Meetings Committee. Ex-MLA Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy has been assigned as Chairman of the Screening Committee, and Nizamabad Lok Sabha MP Dharmapuri Arvind was appointed as Chairman of the Social Media Committee.

Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy, BJP National General Secretary (Organization) BL Santosh, election in-charge Prakash Javdekar, Sunil Bhansal, and other key BJP leaders also addressed a meeting with district heads and in-charges on Thursday, at the BJP state party office in Hyderabad.

The party's primary strategy for winning the election in Telangana seems to be focused on touting the BRS as a corrupt party, as Modi has repeatedly accused the BRS of corruption and being led by a “dynasty” or single-family politics.

The BJP and Congress have so far not announced any candidates, unlike the BRS which released 115 candidate names for 119 seats on August 21 itself. A BJP leader told TNM that a first list can be expected around October 10. The saffron party is also unlikely to have any alliance like in the previous 2018 state elections when it went solo and managed to win one seat - Goshamahal - while the BRS stormed to power with 88 seats.

The BJP’s long-time alliance partner Telugu Desam Party (TDP) quit the NDA in 2018 and decided to go with its age-old nemesis Congress, for the first time in its history for the then Telangana elections. It however failed, as the Congress and TDP won 19 and 2 seats each, while the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 7 seats in Hyderabad.