Telangana polls: BJP leader resigns after being denied ticket in Mulugu

Tati Krishnaiah, who was hoping to contest the Telangana Assembly polls on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket from Mulugu, resigned from the party on Saturday, November 11. Krishnaiah broke down in tears and said that he felt humiliated by the BJP for denying him the seat and not giving any assurances. He had remained hopeful that the party would consider giving the Mulugu seat to him until the last moment. However, the BJP chose to field former Minister Azmeera Chandulal’s son Azmeera Prahlad Naik at Mulugu.

Addressing the mediapersons at his residence, the former BJP leader said that he had worked tirelessly for the past four years to strengthen the party in Mulugu by setting up committees across the constituency. He said that he had spent lakhs of rupees towards building the party in the region and given stiff competition to both the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Krishnaiah lamented that though the party had given the Mulugu ticket to Azmeera Prahlad Naik, there was no effort from the BJP to reach out to him or make any assurances of compensation. Prahlad Naik is making his political debut in this election.

Mulugu is a constituency reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. The incumbent legislator from Congress, Seethakka, is re-contesting from the constituency. The BRS has fielded B Nagajyothi, daughter of former Naxalite B Nageshwar Rao (Prabhakar). The contest in Mulugu will be interesting as both the BRS and Congress candidates have a Maoist background.