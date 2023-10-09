Telangana polls: Asaduddin Owaisi confident that KCR will return to power

Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Monday, October 9, expressed hope that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would win his third election and assume office. He also attacked the Congress party for terming his party the “B team” of BRS party. Reminding that the AIMIM had previously supported the Congress government under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, he said that the Congress was acting in a “pseudo-liberal” manner.

After the Election Commission announced the schedule for the assembly elections in five states, including Telangana, Owaisi told the media that his party would be contesting in Rajasthan for the first time and said that he has already announced three candidates for Rajasthan.

"We hope KCR becomes the Telangana's Chief Minister again. We also hope wherever we have support, our candidates also win. We will also announce candidates soon for Telangana,” Owaisi said. He also said that the party is fully prepared for the elections and expressed that the party will win due to its commitment to work, accessibility, and availability, particularly in Telangana.“There is one common thing in Telangana and Rajasthan. There is a need for political representation of minorities who are suffering from poverty so that they have access to development, education and social justice,” Owaisi said.

Meanwhile, Owaisi responded to comments made by Congress that the AIMIM is the “B team of BRS” and said, “Congress party is opportunistic and is making the allegations. Between 2004 and 2014 we supported Manmohan Singh. There are many instances when we supported the party in the undivided Andhra Pradesh state assembly. The party is acting in a pseudo liberal and intellectually dishonest way,” Owaisi said.

Elections for Telangana will be held on November 30. The results will be announced on December 3.