Telangana polls: A vote for Congress is a vote for KCR, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who toured several constituencies in Telangana on Sunday, November 26, as part of the BJP’s election campaign, made a shocking claim that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao never sought national status for the Kaleshwaram irrigation project. He also alleged that both the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress have an understanding. According to Shah, the Congress wants to reinstate KCR as Chief Minister in favour of making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister. Referring to Congress leaders as 'Chinese products' with no guarantee, Amit Shah claimed they would shift allegiance to BRS after the elections.

Speaking at an election rally in Mathkal constituency, Narayanpet district Shah said, “A deal happened between the Congress party and BRS. The Congress MLAs are like Chinese goods which do not have a guarantee and will shift to BRS anytime. If KCR is to be dislodged from power, the only option is to form a BJP government. To vote for Congress means voting for KCR."

In his campaign in Bhuvanagiri, he said that the iconic Bhuvanagiri fort remained in neglect, and said that the BJP is committed to its restoration. Attacking KCR, he said that the state is suffering from “pollution” caused by KCR. He also promised to arrest the BRS MLAs involved in land encroachment. “BRS MLAs who encroached on thousands of acres would be sent to jail.” the Union Minister said.

He further claimed that KCR had lied about seeking national status for the Kaleshwaram project from the Union Government and said that he never met PM Modi for the purpose.

Amit Shah reiterated BJP's promises of making a Backward Caste Chief Minister in Telangana and scheduling caste sub-categorization.

While speaking in Mulugu constituency, he criticized KCR for allegedly creating disputes between tribals and non-tribals through Podu land distribution. He promised that if the BJP forms the government, both groups would receive Podu land pattas. Podu is a traditional form of slash-and-burn agriculture or shift cultivation, a technique that has been used for centuries by tribal communities living in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Accusing KCR of misusing tribal funds, Shah claimed corruption in projects like Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya Outer Ring Road, and Kaleshwaram.