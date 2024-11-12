Telangana pharma project row: Officials attacked during public hearing in Vikarabad

Tensions were simmering in a village in Telangana’s Vikarabad district as residents’ anger against the proposed Pharma Village project turned violent. Residents of Lagacharla village in Dudyal mandal pelted stones and chased away district officials on November 11. According to reports at least one official has sustained injuries.

District collector Prateek Jain and Kodangal Area Development Authority (KADA) officer Venkat Reddy who attempted to meet local representatives for a public hearing were attacked with sticks, stones and even fists, TOI reports. Vekat was injured in the attack, the report further says.

The public hearing regarding the project had been previously postponed in October after similar protests and violence in the area. Residents of villages such as Hakimpeta, Polepalli, RB Thanda, Pulicherla, and Eerlapallithanda have been protesting against the proposed Pharma Village–a cluster of pharmaceutical companies—in Lagacharla. The residents fear environmental damages to the agricultural lands if such companies were to be established in the area.

The Hindu reports that section 163 (prohibition of unlawful assembly, previously CrPC section 144) is likely to be imposed in the area. Video clips of the attack, showing unidentified people surrounding a stationary car and hurling large stones at it, have gone viral on social media. Reports also say that slogans were raised against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy alongside calls for ‘Go Back Pharma’.