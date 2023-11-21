Telangana: Municipal Commissioner arrested for accepting Rs 40,000 bribe

Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday, November 20, arrested Jampala Rajitha, the Municipal Commissioner of Jangaon, who was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a property owner. The officials also arrested her driver, who was involved in the transaction. Both the accused will be produced before the ACB special court in Hyderabad.

The ACB officials acted based on a complaint received by Ch Raju of Kamalanagar in the Medipally area of Hyderabad. According to the complainant, the Commissioner demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 to process the release of a 10% construction area mortgaged with the Jangaon municipality as per rules. If the plot area of construction is above 240 yards, 10% of the land is mortgaged to the municipality until construction.

Raju handed over the bribe money to Jampala's driver, J Naveen, in her official chamber on Monday afternoon. The cash was later recovered from Rajitha's personal car.

The ACB officials established the money was given to Rajitha by performing chemical tests on her fingers.