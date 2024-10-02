Telangana min Konda Surekha slammed for defamatory comments on KTR, Nagarjuna

The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana slammed state forest and environment minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday, October 2, following her defamatory comments against BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR). Surekha also mentioned popular Telugu actors Nagarjuna, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya in her allegations against KTR.
Surekha, a cabinet minister in the Congress led government, was harassed on social media on Monday, September 30. A video of Surekha being felicitated with a cotton thread garland by BJP MP Raghunandan Rao was circulated with offensive statements. “I am being trolled by BRS for respecting the weaver community,” Surekha had said.
Addressing the trolling against her, Surekha alleged on Wednesday that it was on BRS to prove that they weren’t involved in trolling her. She also went on to make several derogatory comments about KTR.
BRS senior leader Harish Rao, Satyavathi Rathod and others in the party condemned Surekha’s remarks. South Indian actor Prakash Raj criticised Surekha for her disrespectful comments against women in cinema.
“I strongly condemn the comments of the Honorable Minister Mrs. Konda Surekha. Don't use the lives of movie stars who stay away from politics to criticize your opponents. Please respect other people's privacy. As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false. I request you to withdraw your comments immediately,” Nagarjuna stated.