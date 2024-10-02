Telangana min Konda Surekha slammed for defamatory comments on KTR, Nagarjuna

The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana slammed state forest and environment minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday, October 2, following her defamatory comments against BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR). Surekha also mentioned popular Telugu actors Nagarjuna, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya in her allegations against KTR.

Surekha, a cabinet minister in the Congress led government, was harassed on social media on Monday, September 30. A video of Surekha being felicitated with a cotton thread garland by BJP MP Raghunandan Rao was circulated with offensive statements. “I am being trolled by BRS for respecting the weaver community,” Surekha had said.

Addressing the trolling against her, Surekha alleged on Wednesday that it was on BRS to prove that they weren’t involved in trolling her. She also went on to make several derogatory comments about KTR.