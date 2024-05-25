Telangana man found dead under mysterious circumstances in Australia

The body of Arati Arvind Yadav (30), a native of Shadnagar town in Rangareddy district, was recovered from the sea in Sydney, according to information reaching his family on Friday, May 24.

Arvind, the only son of BJP leader Arati Krishna Yadav, went missing five days ago from his house in Sydney. The family had lodged a complaint with the local police. The police found his body on the beach.

Arvind's relatives said local police were investigating the cause of his death.

He was in Sydney for the last few years and married one-and-a-half years ago.

Arvind's mother and wife recently travelled to Australia. While his mother returned to India after a few days, his wife stayed back. The day after his mother's departure, Arvind went missing. He had gone out for his car wash but did not return. The family lodged a missing complaint with the police.

Arvind was planning a visit to India with his wife and had even booked the flight ticket for next week.

After learning about Arvind's death, some of his family members left for Australia to bring his body.