Telangana home guard dies by suicide after delay in salary payment

A Telangana home guard died on Friday, September 8, while under treatment after attempting suicide on Tuesday in protest against delays in salary payment. M Ravinder, who was a home guard at the Chandrayangutta traffic police station in Hyderabad, had gone to the Home Guard Commandant's office in Goshamahal to inquire about the salary delay on Tuesday. Ravinder and the office staff, however, got into an argument. Around 5.30 pm that day, Ravinder returned to the office and attempted suicide. He was rushed to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH), from where he was taken to the Apollo DRDO Hospital the next day for advanced treatment.

Following his death on Friday, his body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem. A tense situation unfolded at Osmania, after Ravinder’s wife Sandhya and other family members objected to the postmortem. She told the media that her husband had spoken to her about being mistreated by some persons at the Home Guard office. Along with the family, other home guards also showed up at the hospital demanding justice. They questioned why Home Minister Mahmood Ali or any high-ranking officer had not responded to the matter yet.

In the evening, Police Department representatives spoke with Sandhya and assured her of a job. The family later consented to the postmortem. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party president Kishan Reddy visited Ravinder while he was under treatment at Apollo DRDO Hospital. ON Friday, state Congress president Revanth Reddy alleged that Ravinder’s was “not a suicide but murder by the government”. He demanded Rs 25 lakh ex gratia, a job for Ravinder’s wife, and assistance with their children’s education.

Ravinder is survived by his wife and two children.