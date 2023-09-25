Telangana Guv rejects BRS govt’s recommendation to nominate Sravan Dasoju as MLC

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has rejected the nomination of BRS leader Sravan Dasoju as a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) under the Governor’s quota, saying his summary “does not indicate any special achievements in literature, science, art, cooperative movement and social service,” as specified in the Constitution. Sravan was nominated by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for his work in social service. Governor Tamilisai said that considering “politically aligned” persons for the nomination would be a derecognition of eminent people without political affiliations who do fulfil the conditions prescribed in the Constitution.

Tamilisai, who was the Tamil Nadu president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before she was appointed as the Governor of Telangana in 2019, was referring to Article 171(5) of the Constitution, which says that Members of Legislative Councils nominated by the Governor shall have “special knowledge or practical experience” related to “literature, science, art, co-operative movement and social service.”

Sravan was nominated for his work in social service, and Tamilisai said that while the summary of his work submitted to her indicated his active participation in politics and the corporate and academic sectors, it did not indicate any special achievements in the relevant fields and that his tenure in social service appeared to be short.

Sravan, who was also associated with the BRS in the past, was with the Congress till August 2022. He had quit Congress to join BJP last year, only to leave the party within months and return to the ruling BRS. Sravan quit the BJP in October 2022 in protest against the party’s alleged distribution of money, meat and liquor among voters ahead of the Munugode bye-election.

Reacting to the Governor rejecting his nomination, Sravan contended that social work and politics were not mutually exclusive fields despite their distinct roles and purposes.