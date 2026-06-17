Telangana govt to inaugurate road named after Donald Trump in Hyderabad

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The Telangana government is set to dedicate a prominent road near the United States Consulate in Hyderabad as ‘Donald Trump Avenue’” in a move aimed at highlighting the growing relationship between Telangana and the United States.

The official naming ceremony is scheduled for June 23 and will take place ahead of the US Independence Day celebrations on July 4. The event is expected to bring together senior political leaders, diplomats and representatives from industry and business circles. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is likely to attend the ceremony along with US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor and other dignitaries.

State officials said the initiative aims to emphasise the strong economic, technological and diplomatic engagement between Hyderabad and the United States over the years.