Telangana govt to inaugurate road named after Donald Trump in Hyderabad

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The Telangana government is set to dedicate a prominent road near the United States Consulate in Hyderabad as ‘Donald Trump Avenue’” in a move aimed at highlighting the growing relationship between Telangana and the United States.
The official naming ceremony is scheduled for June 23 and will take place ahead of the US Independence Day celebrations on July 4. The event is expected to bring together senior political leaders, diplomats and representatives from industry and business circles. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is likely to attend the ceremony along with US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor and other dignitaries.
State officials said the initiative aims to emphasise the strong economic, technological and diplomatic engagement between Hyderabad and the United States over the years.
The decision also follows a commitment made by the Chief Minister during the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in December 2025, when he spoke about recognising contributions that have helped strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a leading global technology and innovation centre.
The Telangana government has also decided to name the upcoming greenfield radial road at the proposed RRR (Regional Ring Road) in honour of the late industrialist Ratan Tata. The government had also said a prominent stretch would be named ‘Google Street’ to recognise the global impact and contribution of Google and Google Maps.
The naming of the key roads after globally renowned personalities and companies is part of the Revanth Reddy government’s initiative to position Telangana as a hub for innovation-driven growth.