Telangana FM Harish Rao accuses BJP of taking sole credit for new train

Flagging off the Siddipet-Secunderabad train on Tuesday, October 3, Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao said that the BRS-led state government had paid for its share of the railway line and it wasn’t fair of the BJP to claim it as its own project.

Harish Rao’s statements were made amid a scuffle between BJP and BRS workers, who threw chairs at each other and shouted slogans of “Modi Zindabad”, “Harish Rao Zindabad” at the Siddipet railway station. The event witnessed vandalism with BJP and BRS workers tearing posters and throwing chairs.

The virtual inauguration of the train was carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Nizamabad in the presence of Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, while Harish Rao flagged off the train from Siddipet railway station. PM Modi had claimed that the Union government had given sufficient funds to the BRS to develop Telangana but they didn’t follow through. “For the development of Telangana several people gave up their lives, but the family party (BRS) took over everything and ruined the aspirations of everyone,” he said.

Questioning the BJP for taking outright credit for the project, Rao, who is also the MLA from Siddipet, said that the BRS-led state government funded Rs 640 crore of the project and their photographs aren't even present in the flex boards at the event. He called the railway line a dream fulfilled for the residents of the region.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) personally designed the railway line. While the line was sanctioned in 2006, no CM took the initiative to complete the project,” he said. The Telangana FM bemoaned the fact that while the state shared 33% of the project cost, the Railways didn’t even print KCR’s picture on any invite.