Telangana fisherfolk will vote for BJP out of respect for Lord Ram: Sadhvi Niranjan Jyothi

Union minister of state for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyothi said that fisherfolk in Telangana will vote for the BJP in the upcoming state polls as they have a strong relationship with Lord Ram. The Union minister, notorious for her hate speeches, was addressing a gathering of fisherfolk in Hyderabad’s Musheerabad constituency on Sunday, October 15.

“The fisherfolk have a strong relationship with Lord Ram. It was a fisherman who rowed the God across the river when Ram was done with his exile in the forest,” she said before reminding the crowd that it was her party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which constructed Ram’s temple in Ayodhya.

Niranjan Jyothi also claimed that CM KCR had duped the poor of Telangana. “Did any of you benefit from the Dignity housing scheme? Nobody received the Rs 5 lakhs worth of double bedroom promised by KCR. He hasn’t built toilets for the poor and is only keen on promoting his family.” She also alleged that unlike BJP who doesn’t support the cause of dynasty politics, KCR promoted his daughter, MLC K Kavitha and IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) alone. According to a list by the Telangana government’s website , the Musheerabad constituency where Niranjan Jyothi was giving her speech, has allotted houses to 500 beneficiaries.

“Is there no one else who can represent Telangana in the Parliament? Does KCR only have to keep promoting his daughter?” she asked, adding that like Kashmir, Bhagyanagar (the BJP’s term for Hyderabad) also was plagued by terrorism. “We have done away with stone pelters in Kashmir and terrorists in Hyderabad,” said the Union minister.

The BJP leader also claimed that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi enforced demonetisation in 2016, leaders of the opposition like Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav suffered. “These leaders who looted the downtrodden were unhappy. The poor were very happy with PM Modi’s policy and did not suffer at all,” she claimed.

She also claimed that India was known for its scams under the Congress-led UPA rule. at the Centre. “After 2014, India has gained a lot of self-respect in the international community. Even the president of the USA stands behind PM Modi now. We carry forward the legacy of freedom fighters like Vinayak Savarkar, who fought for India’s independence and suffered in jail for 11 months,” she added.

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyothi ended her speech by taking a dig at Tamil Nadu cabinet minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. “Just like the sun doesn’t respond to whether an owl flutters its wings or not, my Sanatana Dharma isn’t so weak that a statement by MK Stalin’s son can overpower it,” she concluded.