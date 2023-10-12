Telangana elections: Rs 5.1 crore, 7 kg gold seized in Hyderabad in three days

Hyderabad Police has seized Rs 5.1 crore in cash, over 7.7 kg of gold worth Rs.4.2 crore, 11.7 kg of silver worth Rs 8.77 lakh and 110 litres of liquor since October 9, after the Model Code of Conduct came into force for the Assembly elections in Telangana. The city police said that in order to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections, it has intensified its efforts to seize illegal money, drugs, liquor, freebies and other inducements. The police also seized two kilograms of Ganja, 23 mobile phones and 43 quintals of PDS rice.

Local police, flying squad teams, the Commissioner’s Task force and other wings are monitoring and maintaining a tight vigil round-the-clock. The police have requested all citizens to promptly report any suspicious activities in their localities.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner, CV Anand on Wednesday, October 11, conducted a comprehensive Video Conference to assess the state of preparedness. He underscored four pivotal facets that demand immediate attention i.e. adherence to established procedures, timely compilation of reports, vigilant monitoring, and thorough training and briefing of the police force. Furthermore, he urged the enforcement of stricter measures, including intensified surprise checks.