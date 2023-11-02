Telangana elections 2023: I-T searches at two Congress leaders’ residences

Two Telangana Congress leaders were raided by officials of the Income Tax department on Thursday, October 2. The raids were conducted at the residences of Congress MLA candidate for Maheshwaram constituency K Laxma Reddy, and Badangpet Municipal Corporator Mayor C Parijatha Narasimha Reddy. The agency has been searching the Mayor's residence since 5 am on Thursday, November 2, based on reports that she had stockpiled huge amounts of cash ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Parijatha was reportedly an aspirant for the Maheshwaram Congress ticket, which went to Laxma Reddy.

“It is upsetting to know that our candidates have been attacked by the I-T department. This proves that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the state and Union government led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are one and the same,” said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) spokesperson Gouri Satish, commenting on the raids.

On October 13, I-T department officials recovered Rs 42 crore in cash from the residence of a former BBMP contractor. Telangana Minister Harish Rao had alleged that the amount was being sent to Telangana from Bengaluru via Chennai to fund Congress ahead of the upcoming elections which are scheduled for November 30.

BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao dubbed the opposition party as ‘Scamgress’ and urged people to not vote for them in Telangana.