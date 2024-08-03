Telangana cops register FIR for morphing video of Minister Seethakka

After a morphed video of Telangana cabinet minister Seethakka was circulated on social media, the Cyber Crimes police station registered an FIR on Thursday, August 1.

The video shows Seethakka speaking in the ongoing state Assembly proceedings when Congress MLA Raj Thakur bends over to converse with Telangana transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who was seated behind Sethakka. The video which went viral however makes it seem like Thakur was kissing Seethakka’s forearm.

The incident blew up in the Assembly with Ponnam Prabhakar stating that the video ‘was a clear attempt by the Opposition to insult women’. Responding to Prabhakar, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that the BRS had nothing to do with the morphed video and the government can investigate the issue in full detail.