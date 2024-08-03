Telangana cops register FIR for morphing video of Minister Seethakka

After a morphed video of Telangana cabinet minister Seethakka was circulated on social media, the Cyber Crimes police station registered an FIR on Thursday, August 1.
The video shows Seethakka speaking in the ongoing state Assembly proceedings when Congress MLA Raj Thakur bends over to converse with Telangana transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who was seated behind Sethakka. The video which went viral however makes it seem like Thakur was kissing Seethakka’s forearm.
The incident blew up in the Assembly with Ponnam Prabhakar stating that the video ‘was a clear attempt by the Opposition to insult women’. Responding to Prabhakar, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that the BRS had nothing to do with the morphed video and the government can investigate the issue in full detail.
Congress advocate Tejavath Venkata Naik complained to the Assistant Police Commissioner for Cyber Crimes following which the FIR was registered under Section 66C (identity theft) of the Information Technology Act and Sections 79 (insult to modesty of women), 336(4) (forgery causing harm to reputation of any party) and 353(1) (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any false information through electronic means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Telangana IT minister Sridhar Babu stated in the Assembly on August 2 that the video also degraded the sanctity of the Assembly. “If anyone attempts to portray the Assembly or its members in a poor light, tough action will be taken against them,” he said.