Telangana constitutes Cabinet sub-committee on six guarantees

The new Congress government in Telangana has constituted a Cabinet sub-committee to implement six guarantees. The sub-committee will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and D. Sridhar Babu will be the members.

Srinivasa Reddy revealed this on Monday, January 8, while addressing media persons after a review meeting held by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on the applications received during Praja Palana programme which concluded on January 6.

A total of 1.05 crore applications were received across the state during the programme which had started on December 28. The minister said the officials successfully completed the programme and applications were received in all villages.