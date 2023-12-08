Telangana Congress writes to CEO, asks for recounting in three Old City constituencies

The Telangana Congress candidates who contested from the Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, and Charminar constituencies in the recent Assembly polls have complained to their respective returning officers of bogus voting. Congress’ G Niranjan brought up the issue with Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj on Friday, December 8 and requested for recounting after examining web and CCTV footage.

Elections for the Telangana Assembly concluded on November 30. On December 2, a day before the results were announced, a delegation of the Congress headed by now Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited the CEO to discuss the discrepancies in these constituencies. The delegation asked for all CCTV and web footage to be kept in safe storage for further enquiry, which the CEO agreed to.

The Congress asked the CEO to direct the Hyderabad District Electoral Officer (DEO) to examine the footage and also allow the candidates to access a CD of the same in keeping with the rules prescribed in the Returning Officer’s handbook.

Around 3.17 crore voters were eligible to vote across the state in the Assembly elections. A total of 10,969 stations were identified as critical out of 35,655 polling stations. The Election Commission booked 1,020 people for violating the Model Code of Conduct, which was enforced since October 9. Ninety-seven First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered with regard to cash seizure, five on the seizure of precious metals, 317 on drugs, 86 on freebies and 10,325 on liquor.