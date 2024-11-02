Telangana Congress slams BJP MLA for claiming CM Revanth will be replaced

Telangana Congress MLA and government whip Adluri Laxman on Friday, November 1, criticised BJP leader Maheswar Reddy for speculating that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) plans on replacing incumbent Chief Minister Revanth Reddy between June and December 2025.

The BJP MLA said that CM Revanth had not been getting an appointment with the Congress high command: be it Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi for the last few months. He alleged that Revanth Reddy was not given any importance in Wayanad when Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination papers for the bye-election.

“Maheshwar Reddy was speaking more like a parrot astrologer than an MLA. These comments are false and baseless,” Laxman lashed out.

Laxman said that the state's Congress government was not dealing with any problems and claimed that Revanth has the steadfast support of all ministers and lawmakers.