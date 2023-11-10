Telangana Congress promises caste census in 6 months, aid for newly wed minority couples

The Congress in Telangana has promised to conduct a caste census within six months and ensure fair reservation for all Backward Classes (BC) communities including minorities in jobs, education, and government welfare schemes, if elected to power. The promise is part of its Minority Declaration that was released on Thursday, November 9, which also promises to provide Rs 1,60,000 to newlywed Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, and other minorities. The grand old party, in order to counter the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has also said that it will promote “Inclusivity and Growth”, and that it will provide a house site and Rs 5 lakh for the construction of houses for minority families under the ‘Indiramma Indlu Scheme’.

Among other things, the Minority Declaration of the Congress has also promised to provide Rs 1,000 crore per annum to facilitate subsidised loans for unemployed minority youth and women. The party announced that it will further set up the ‘Abdul Kalam Taufa-e-Taleem’ scheme to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to Muslim, Christian, Sikh, and other minority youth who are completing their M.Phil and Ph.D. programmes. It has also promised to gradually give students an additional Rs.1 lakh upon completion of post-graduation: Rs 25,000 for graduation, Rs 15,000 after completing their intermediate (11th and 11th), and Rs 10,000 on completion of matriculation.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has also said that it will establish the Telangana Sikh Minority Finance Corporation and will fill vacancies in minority institutions, apart from conducting special exams to recruit Urdu Medium teachers in the state, which has about 12.5% of Muslims out of the state’s roughly four crore people.

Under its promise to protect ‘Religious Rights and Culture’ in its Minority Declaration, the Congress has said that it will give Rs 10000 to 12000 as a monthly honorarium for priests from all religions including Imams, Muezzins, Khadims, Pastors, and Granthis. Moreover, it has also proposed to amend 'The Telangana State Minorities Commission Act, 1998' to make it a permanent body and table its annual report in the state Legislative Assembly to “make suitable changes to policies for minorities welfare”.

