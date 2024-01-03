Telangana Congress MLA faces flak for inappropriate behaviour with woman

A Congress MLA in Telangana is facing widespread flak for his inappropriate behaviour with a woman at a New Year event in Karimnagar district. A video clip of Manakondur MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana went viral on Tuesday, January 2 showing him getting closer to the woman and trying to put cake on her cheek.

She tried to distance herself, but in the third attempt, he manages to daub the cake on her face. In another video, the MLA is seen holding the hand of the woman while dancing.