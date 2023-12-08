Telangana: Congress govt to implement free travel for women on December 9

The newly-formed Congress government in Telangana will start implementing two of the six guarantees given to people from December 9, the birthday of top party leader Sonia Gandhi. The decision was taken in the first meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the State Secretariat.

Minister D Sridhar Babu told media persons after the Cabinet meeting that guarantees relating to free travel for women in TSRTC buses and enhancing the coverage of Rajiv Aarogyasri health insurance to Rs 10 lakh will be implemented from December 9. He said the Chief Minister would hold a meeting with the officials of the departments concerned for implementation of these two guarantees.

Sridhar Babu said for implementing remaining guarantees, the government will secure the data from departments concerned. He, however, assured that the government is committed to implement all the six guarantees in 100 days.