Telangana Congress govt taking journalists on a trip to Seoul starts war of words with BRS

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao’s (KTR) on Sunday, October 20 criticised the Congress government for spending public money on a trip organised by the government to take journalists to Seoul, South Korea for the Musi rejuvenation project. Responding to the criticism, the Telangana Congress government has slammed KTR for several trips he undertook during the BRS’ 10 years in power and defended the Musi project.

KTR’s statements come in the backdrop of the Congress government taking 16 journalists from various newspapers, websites and TV channels on a three day trip to Seoul from October 21 to 24.

“My compliments to the Telangana Govt on sending a team of Experts, Environmentalists, Hydrologists, Engineers & Bureaucrats to study the RiverFront Development in Seoul. I am sure they will come back with excellent results and justify spending ₹ 1.5 Lakh Crores (approximately USD 18 Billion) of public money,” KTR tweeted sarcastically.