Telangana: Congress alleges BJP and BRS downplayed Lakshmi barrage damage

Alleging that the BRS and the BJP have colluded and downplayed the recent damage of the Medigadda barrage in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, the Telangana's Congress party on Thursday, October 26 demanded action against the responsible authorities. Addressing the media in Delhi, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy questioned why the Telangana government was reluctant to take action against the contractors. He claimed that the incident indicated corruption in the project and that the KCR government was attempting to divert the problem by claiming anti-social elements damaged the infrastructure.

“Dam safety officials visited the barrage after the damage occurred but failed to provide a report, which raises concerns about a potential alliance between the BJP and the BRS,” Revanth said. He added, “Dams are meant to last for over 100 years withstanding floods and earthquakes. The damage suggests corruption had taken place.” Revanth said.

On October 21, one of the pillars supporting the Medigadda bridge, also called the Lakshmi barrage which is a component of Telangana's Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), suddenly collapsed triggering suspicions of sabotage.

A Ravinkanth, Assistant Executive Engineer at the Medigadda barrage filed a complaint with the police and reported the damage observed on pillars 19, 20, and 21 on the left bank of Block 7 and noted that slabs and parapet walls had been disturbed and sunk on the Maharashtra side of the bridge. An FIR was registered, and a special police team initiated an investigation into the incident.

Revanth Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy, the former chief of the TPCC, both stated that the Congress party filed an official complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging violations of the Model Code of Conduct by the BRS government. The Congress leaders alleged favouritism shown by the BRS party to some high-ranking bureaucrats over the past nine years. Reddy also requested the ECI’s intervention in the functioning of retired officials appointed by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

Responding to Komatireddy Venkareddy's return to the Congress, Revanth Reddy said, "Several leaders who joined the BJP did not join because they were attracted to the BJP's ideology. They had faith that the BJP, as the union government, would deal with KCR's corrupt practices. It did not happen. They realised BRS could only be defeated by the Congress.”